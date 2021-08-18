General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,202,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,170. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

