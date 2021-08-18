Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $389.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

