GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

GDI stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.02. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

