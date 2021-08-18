Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.58). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. 216,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

