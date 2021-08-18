FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pretium Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.