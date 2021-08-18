FY2022 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.33.

KPT opened at C$10.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37. The company has a market cap of C$100.10 million and a P/E ratio of -28.10. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.