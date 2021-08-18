FY2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Cut by Analyst

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

WW stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WW International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

