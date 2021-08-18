FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Lifted by Desjardins

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.