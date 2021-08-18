FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised by Analyst

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

