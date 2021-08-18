FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.30).

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

KLDO opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

