Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,138

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

LON:FUTR traded up GBX 180 ($2.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,880 ($50.69). 413,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,152. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,296.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

