Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.50. Approximately 10,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,373,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.07.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock worth $1,122,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after buying an additional 228,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

