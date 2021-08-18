Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $1,122,691. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

