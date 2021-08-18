Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

FRLN opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

