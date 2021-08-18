Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Achieves $278.04 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Frax has a total market cap of $278.04 million and $8.57 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00151099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,698.60 or 0.99731242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00873250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 278,751,738 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.