Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00.

F5 Networks stock opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

