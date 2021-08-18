Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO John Nallen Sells 22,611 Shares

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 235,121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in FOX by 115,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 151,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.