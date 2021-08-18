Fountain Achieves Market Cap of $829,417.82 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $829,417.82 and approximately $5,832.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

