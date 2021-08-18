Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. 5,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,686. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.