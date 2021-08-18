Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 42 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The stock has a market cap of $393.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.