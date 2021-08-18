Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 261,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00.

