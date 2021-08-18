Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

