Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 378,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,246. The company has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

