FortKnoxster Market Capitalization Reaches $7.68 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.68 million and $158,147.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00858667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00104398 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

