Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching C$57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.36. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

