Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.63. 891,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

