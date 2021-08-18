Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $298.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.24. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

