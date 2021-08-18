Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

