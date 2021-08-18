Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) & Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Critical Review

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -24.24% -22.90% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -53.18% -37.72%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 166.58%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 420.83%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 10.63 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.01 Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 127.30 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -1.73

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Orchard Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

