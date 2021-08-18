Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 510,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.10. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

