FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. 44,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,325. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.