Fluity (FLTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $7,802.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.