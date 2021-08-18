Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Shares Down 1.5%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.00. 930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLTDF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 target price on Flow Traders and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

