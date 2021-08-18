Float Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $132,902.00 (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $125.73 or 0.00280056 BTC on major exchanges. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $132,902.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,460 coins and its circulating supply is 106,460 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

