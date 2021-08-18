FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

