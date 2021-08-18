FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in July

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,518. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.30.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 107,874 shares of company stock valued at $291,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPAY shares. TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

