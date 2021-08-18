Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

NYSE FVRR opened at $164.16 on Monday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.