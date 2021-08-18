Fivebalance Market Capitalization Tops $103,622.86 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $103,622.86 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00851713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00047945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00101795 BTC.

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,246,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,447,226 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

