Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

