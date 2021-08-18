Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,782 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

BOTZ opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.