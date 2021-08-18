Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of M.D.C. worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.