Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after buying an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after buying an additional 228,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

