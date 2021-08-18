Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

