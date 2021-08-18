First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 38,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

