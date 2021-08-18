First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 261,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 97,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

