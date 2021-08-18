First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

FSEA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.