First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:AG opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $18,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

