Financial Survey: The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

This table compares The First of Long Island and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 31.54% 10.79% 1.07% Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.31% 0.59%

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The First of Long Island and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given The First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Risk & Volatility

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The First of Long Island and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.53 $41.20 million $1.80 12.01 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.10 $5.39 million N/A N/A

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.