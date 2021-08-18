Financial Comparison: Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Saipem and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A Arkema 1 6 5 0 2.33

Arkema has a consensus target price of $126.72, suggesting a potential downside of 2.23%. Given Arkema’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than Saipem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Saipem has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Arkema 12.82% 12.00% 5.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saipem and Arkema’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $8.46 billion 0.28 -$1.30 billion ($0.31) -7.61 Arkema $9.01 billion 1.10 $379.24 million $5.83 22.23

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem. Saipem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arkema, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arkema beats Saipem on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling. The Offshore Engineering and Construction segment includes platforms, pipelines, subsea field developments, MMO or Maintenance, Modification, and Operations activities, and the execution of large-scale offshore projects. The Onshore Engineering and Construction segment designs and constructs hydrocarbon production facilities, hydrocarbon treatment facilities, and large onshore treatment and transportation systems and facilities. The Offshore Drilling segment consists of a fleet of vessels for deep water, mid-water, high specifications jack-up, and standard jack-up operations. The Onshore Drilling segment comprises a fleet of drilling rigs for wells in Italy and abroad. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

