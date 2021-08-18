Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,481.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

